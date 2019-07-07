Slow no wake restriction ordered on 10 area lakes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Due to recent rainfall, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no wake restriction on several area lakes.
Effective immediately, watercrafts must be operated at the slowest speed possible and no faster than five miles per hour on 10 lakes in Le Sueur County.
Lakes affected are:
- Lake Washington
- Lake Emily
- Lake Francis
- Tetonka Lake
- Sakatah Lake
- Rays Lake
- German Lake
- West Jefferson Lake
- Middle Jefferson Lake
- East Jefferson Lake
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says they will continually monitor lake levels and will issue a notice as soon as the restriction is lifted.
