Downtown Janesville set to receive a face-lift

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Janesville's Economic Development Authority money, or EDA, usually went under–used due to lack of applications.
This year, 22 applications came flying in and all 22 of those applications were granted.
“When you’re shopping up and down on Main Street the store fronts are going to have new colors, you’re going to have new windows and new doors. Just stuff like that. It’s going to be really nice,” said Janesville City Administrator Clinton Rogers.
Janesville native, downtown business owner and grant recipient Bridget Gehring says she can't wait to get underway, painting her store, fixing the awning, and building brand new flower boxes to make the business look a little nicer.
“Living here all my life I’ve seen changes with Main Street. For a while there it wasn’t going anywhere but downhill,” said owner of Gidgets Bridget Gehring.
That all changed when a group called Janesville Matters came in and offered assistance filling out grant applications.
The number of applicants jumped from 5–10 any average year to 22 this year.
“A lot of businesses are taking advantage of it. I think that people like to walk into places that look nice and this is a great opportunity as a new business owner to spruce up the place,” added Gehring.
Business aside, Gehring wants her family to be proud of where they come from.
“I’m a mom of three little boys that live here and when you see the community coming together it makes for a better place to live and show the boys hey, this is what Janesville is about and Janesville does matter to a lot of people,” said Gehring.
The EDA awarded 22 grants totaling just over $56,000.
Much of the grant money will go to upkeep things such as fresh paint, new windows or doors and flower boxes.
