The Elysian farmers’ market will be open on Thursdays until Oct. 24

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking for something to do next Thursday, you can check out the Elysian farmers’ market.
Elysian also had a flea market Sunday, where some farmers’ market vendors were present.
The flea market was part of the 2019 July Fourth Celebration.
The farmers' market will feature items like canned and baked goods.
Vendors are also wanted and can contact the Elysian City Hall to sign up.
“As my garden produces, I will sell a little more garden produce, but we also, I make different skin balms and things like that, and some, like, mosquito spray, bug spray," said vendor and flea market chair Jane Conroy.
The farmers’ market is on Thursdays from two to six p.m. through Oct. 24th at the Elysian Tourism Center.
