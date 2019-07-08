The first Miss Fun Days will be crowned on Wednesday

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first ever Miss Fun Days and her court will be crowned in North Mankato on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, two girls in grades nine through 12 will be interviewed and will perform a talent for a committee during a closed process.
The contestants had to be residents of North Mankato and had to have a sponsor.
People can attend the coronation on Wednesday, which includes talent performances and public speaking opportunities.
“When I was in high school, I ran for the city that I lived in. At that time I ran for their coronation, and I was also involved in school activities and some different coronations at school. And it was fun. It was empowering. It was a great learning experience. It gave me a lot of leadership abilities," said co-chair Stacey Williams.
Williams said she didn’t see that happening in the North Mankato Fun Days Parade.
“I didn’t feel that that need was being met, so I reached out and the committee was kind of born,” she said.
North Mankato City Councilwoman and co-chair Sandra Oachs said the opportunity is a way to empower girls.
“I think Miss Fun Days is a way to highlight our youth, and our youth girls, and show that they have a lot of great talents," she said.
No tickets are required for Wednesday.
The coronation is at 7:00 p.m. at Wheeler Park.
If weather prevents the coronation from taking place outside, the event will be held at Holy Rosary in the gymnasium, which is located at 546 Grant Ave.
The winner will receive a $500 scholarship and other prizes.
She will also be in the North Mankato Fun Days Parade on July 13th and will attend other events throughout the year.
