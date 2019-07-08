Hector Police Department asking for public’s help in arson fire

HECTOR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hector Police Department is asking for the public’s help in obtaining information relating to an arson fire in Hector early Sunday.
At approximately 2:20 a.m., the Hector Police Department identified a structure fire at 401 Main Street South in the city of Hector. The interior of the home was reportedly engulfed in flames and the fire appeared to be contained to a single room in the house.
The Hector Fire Department responded and received assistance from the Hector Ambulance, Buffalo Lake Fire Department and Renville County Sheriff’s Office.
The property has been vacant for approximately 29 years and was expected to be demolished soon. The residence was deemed to have been a complete loss due to damage by the fire.
An investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was intentionally started.
A reward of up to $5,000 is currently being offered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the following:
- Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020
- Renville County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-720-3790
- Hector Police Department at (320) 848-2500.
