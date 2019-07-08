Iowa, Nevada offer new way to cast votes

In this March 8, 2019 file photo, an audience member arrives at a rally for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. Democrats in the early presidential voting states of Iowa and Nevada will be able next year to skip their states’ traditional neighborhood caucus meetings and instead cast their votes over the phone, according to plans unveiled by the state parties. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Source: Charlie Neibergall)