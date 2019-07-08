KEYC’s Lauren Andrego gears up for LEEP Legends charity softball game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The LEEP Legends annual charity softball game is right around the corner.
Sports Director Rob Clark caught up with our own Lauren Andrego, one of the players that’s busy gearing up for the big contest.
“I’m going to bring all the enthusiasm and motivation because I don’t bring too much else to the table,” said Andrego, KEYC News 12 anchor.
It’s been a while since KEYC News 12′s Lauren Andrego suited up for a softball game.
“I feel like I haven’t had a bat in my hand since tenth grade maybe, it’s like riding a bike, right? You never forgot,” said Andrego.
Well, the home run swing may need some work.
“Same spot, they know where to stand for me,” said Andrego.
But the home run trot is just fine.
“And then I’ll, me doing this, yeah,” said Andrego.
Andrego, along with many other familiar faces from around the Mankato area will all showcase their skills next week, raising money, for LEEP.
“It helps us with our general operations, it helps us keep costs low for participants. This is our largest fundraiser, and the fun we get out of it is a lot of fun too,” said Lisa Hoffman Wojcik, LEEP executive director.
There will be no shortage of smiles or laughs come game–time, but there may be some butterflies in the stomach, even for Andrego, an Eagle Lake native that grew up attending countless numbers of MoonDogs games right here at Franklin Rogers Park.
“No I’m nervous, everyone’s really good,” said Andrego.
If she continues to hit the ball like this.
“Keep that one,” said Andrego.
The slugger will fit in nicely with all these other stars.
“That’s what they call a Texas Leaguer in the biz,” said Andrego.
The LEEP Legends charity softball game is set to take place, July 17th at 7:00 PM. You can still buy tickets! Head to our Facebook page to find a link and select Lauren’s name.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.