Mankato Peppers wrap up Peppers Classic

“It’s just so neat that they were able to bring them here of all the places they could have picked to play that they come play right in our backyard, to get to see such a high level of softball, to get to see the fans get excited, to get to see the girls see that hey if you work hard, you play hard, you can do anything with softball and I think that’s really cool to see, especially for girls and especially for the game of softball just to see how much it’s grown and it’s growing right here where we get front row seats to see it,” Hanley said.