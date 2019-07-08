North Mankato Medallion Hunt: Clues

North Mankato Medallion Hunt: Clues
With North Mankato celebrating its 120th Anniversary – get ready to join the hunt with North Mankato. (Source: Mary Rominger)
By KEYC Online Staff | July 8, 2019 at 6:57 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 6:57 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With North Mankato celebrating its 120th Anniversary – get ready to join the hunt with North Mankato.

The 1¾ inch gold metal medallion is hidden on public property. No climbing or digging is required to find it. On the back of the medallion are instructions for calling the city of North Mankato to alert organizers that it has been found.

Today is the day! Join the hunt for the North Mankato Medallion! Follow us on all our social media accounts for clues each day this week. Twitter: @NorthMankatoMN Instagram: @northmankatomn

Posted by City of North Mankato, Minnesota on Monday, July 8, 2019

The prize for finding the medallion is a free Spring Lake Park swim facility pass good for one year and will be given to the winner upon proof of medallion possession at City Hall.

Participants can find all of the clues on the City of North Mankato’s social media accounts and website daily at 9 a.m. The clues for each day are also in the photo gallery below.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.