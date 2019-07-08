Ruby’s Pantry making its mark in Sherburn

July 8, 2019

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kevin Irvin and Becky Tisch from Regional Worship Center in Sherburn, Minnesota, joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry.

Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is a faith-based organization and is organized and hosted by a group of volunteers from a local church. A Pop-Up Pantry is held at 5 p.m. on the third Monday of every month at the Regional Worship Center in Sherburn, Minnesota.

