Storm chances move concert indoors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Because there is a chance of thunderstorms and severe weather, the Mankato Civic Center is moving Tuesday’s concert from the Vetterstone Amphitheater to the Grand Hall.
Citing safety for show personnel, attendees and staff, the decision was made to move the Death Cab for Cutie concert from the Vetterstone Amphitheater at Riverfront Park to the Mankato Civic Center Grand Hall.
Doors will open at 6:00 with the concert starting at 7. Civic Center officials say current tickets will be valid in a comparable location inside the Grand Hall.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.