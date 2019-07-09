Area 77 Lancers cap busy day with performance at Blakeslee

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area 77 Lancers had quite the full day on Tuesday.
The Mankato Area 77 Lancers have been a community fixture for years, making appearances at different events every summer.
Starting off their busy Tuesday at MRCI for a somewhat private performance for MRCI clients, this is what being part of the band is all about.
“We want to be able to connect to the audience," Junior Drum Major Malachy Bloom said. "Doing stuff like that, we don’t have to do it but it’s so fun to get out there and connect with the community.”
Members of the audience thought it was quite memorable as well.
“I just wanted to say thanks to the Lancers on a great performance. I want them back again anytime,” Lyle Folen, a MRCI client, said.
From there, it was practice time at MSU.
Members of the Lancers had the opportunity to attend a clinic with a world class drum core called the Blue Stars.
This allowed Lancers to pick the brains of some of the best in the field.
“I would like to learn some better technique and how I can better communicate the tempo to the band,” said Bloom.
And finally, Tuesday night's performance.
The Lancers, along with some area high school bands, will be doing a preshow for the Blue Stars main event at Blakeslee Stadium.
There’s nothing quite like the sound of music that can bring a crew together.
“Family. After doing it for so long you just really bond with the rest of the band,” Bloom said.
The Lancers’ performance will begin around 6:45 p.m. weather permitting.
