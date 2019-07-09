Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society in need of kitten foster parents

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society (BENCHS) is looking for five to 10 foster parents to take care of cats and their kittens.
“We really enjoy it at our house. The kids love it. It’s a great experience for them to learn how to treat the animals when they’re babies," said board member and foster parent Kristin Dauk.
BENCHS executive director Andrew Burk said the process is important in providing socialization for the cats.
“Right now during kitten season we have a lot of kittens that are in foster that we need help with, because the moms, when they stay here, they don’t get as much socialization. They don’t get as much one-on-one time that’s necessary," he said.
During the fostering partnership, participants will keep the cats anywhere between one and five weeks.
Usually, the foster parent will take home the mom and the kittens.
Sometimes, the kittens will come without the mother, which requires extra care such as bottle-feeding them.
“You’ll watch over them. Make sure that they’re eating. Make sure they’re feeding from their mom," said Burk.
Foster parents will check on the cats frequently.
They can be left if the foster parent has to go to work.
If the cats are bottle-fed, they will have to be fed every three to four hours.
BENCHS will also follow up with foster parents so they can come in for vet checks.
BENCHS will provide everything from the litter box, litter, food and toys.
Foster parents can also have other pets in the house.
Dauk has dogs and said she keeps the cats in her bathroom.
She said she loves taking care of the cats.
“I brought one in today and she loved the car ride. She was just looking out the windows and watching to see where we were going,” she said.
Those interested in fostering can email volunteer@BENCHS.org or executive@BENCHS.org.
In celebration of their 50th anniversary, BENCHS is also planning a Kitten Kaboom from July 17-31.
They plan to adopt out 15 kittens in 50 days.
