Celebrating 120 years of community in North Mankato
By Kelsey Barchenger | July 9, 2019 at 12:55 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 1:13 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is celebrating 120 years this year and they’re inviting the community to help them celebrate. They’re hosting a history display and bus tour as part of the celebration.

The bus tours start at 1001 Belgrade Avenue Tuesday, July 9, with tour times at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The history display produced by the Nicollet County Historical Society takes place at 443 Belgrade Avenue Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and July 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The events are free and open to the public.

