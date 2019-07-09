Congressman Jim Hagedorn issues letter of support for Highway 14 expansion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As the deadline winds down, Congressman Jim Hagedorn voices his support for funding of the Highway 14 expansion between Nicollet and New Ulm.
Today is the final day the Minnesota Department of Transportation is gathering letters in support of the four-lane expansion.
In his letter to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Hagedorn says it's time to make good on a 50 year promise to area residents.
He cited New Ulm as the largest city in Minnesota without direct access to a four lane highway.
He also mentioned the high volume of commercial traffic, making the roadway one of the deadliest stretches in Minnesota.
MnDOT is asking for $25 million dollars of federal money to help pay for the expansion.
