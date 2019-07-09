Construction at South Central College underway

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction at South Central College is underway until 2020 to support the college’s growing programs.
The upgrades will support growth in enrollment and ease advising and admissions, along with creating areas for students to gather and a college atmosphere.
College staff have been relocated to temporary work areas as construction is in full swing on multiple areas on campus.
Construction will be completed in phases, with a completion date of May 2020.
“The main areas that will be impacted are manufacturing programs, our healthcare programs and our agriculture programs and the ones that are scheduled to be done this fall are in the manufacturing area, particularly welding and mechatronics,” said Roxanne Traxler, the vice president of finance and operations at SCC.
The campus is fully operational and classes will continue through the construction.
