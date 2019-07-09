Crop conditions remain variable across southern Minnesota

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Agriculture Expert Kent Thiesse joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about current crop conditions, what is hindering or helping growth in some areas, and what farmers should be doing at this stage of the game.
He spoke about the challenges many farmers faced with wet conditions late into the spring and how that continues to impact crop growth. He also offered some tips for farmers looking to help with the growing process and combat weeds as well.
