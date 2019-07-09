Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff Tuesday in honor of deceased pilot

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of the pilot killed in a Brainerd helicopter crash.
Timothy McDonald was killed in the medical helicopter crash at Brainerd airport along with flight nurse Debra Schott.
McDonald was a Gustavus Adolphus graduate and served in the United States Army, he leaves behind a wife and four children.
Governor Walz said "Pilot McDonald was an outstanding pilot who was respected and admired by his colleagues and served the public with dignity and pride,"
Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning and McDonald will be buried at Fort Snelling.
