Help available for victims of flooding in Morton

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The city of Morton offers help to residents as flood recovery begins.
More than 6 inches of heavy rain July 1 forced two households to evacuate. No injuries were reported.
City officials say many people lost everything in their basements, including appliances.
Free clean up kits are available at City Hall.
For those dealing with damaged appliances, applications are available for the housing rehabilitation loan program.
The program is for low income homeowners. It can be used for furnace systems, hot water heaters, electric service and other structure, code and energy efficiency projects.
