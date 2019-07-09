The hemp and CBD industry is growing in Minnesota but still sees challenges, proponents say

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The hemp and CBD industry is growing in Minnesota, but those in the industry say it still sees some challenges.
A member of the Minnesota Hemp Association says they are working with lawmakers in an effort to create labelling guidelines.
Those in the industry say challenges include advertising and consumer education.
For instance, consumers should look for what's called a certificate of analysis with the products.
There are also challenges on the farmers’ side as well.
“The biggest thing is that it’s a steep learning curve. Farmers should enter the industry with their eyes wide open. There is a lot to learn as far as infrastructure, and especially if you’re growing for CBD flower, that being a consumable product, needs to have organic growing practices," said Sara Kietzer, a member of the Minnesota Hemp Association and owner of Journey Organics.
Journey Organics is a CBD retailer in River Hills Mall.
Kietzer said the group wants to work with lawmakers next session on industry-related bills.
