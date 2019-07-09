Hundreds of drivers arrested for DWI over July 4 holiday weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - What was an extended holiday weekend, turns out to be even longer for some drivers across the state, but not in a good way.
From July 3 through early Monday morning, the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety reports 533 drivers arrested for DWI.
This follows a dangerous month on Minnesota roads. State officials report 37 fatal crashes in June and more than 2500 DWIs issued during the month, the most from any one month since 2012.
Boater DWI data from the holiday weekend has not yet been released by state officials.
