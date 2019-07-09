Madelia Community Hospital Foundation holds 15th annual golf outing

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) – Madelia Community Hospital Foundation held its 15th Annual Golf Outing on June 25th to raise money to provide equipment needs at Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic.
The Foundation raised over $9,000 with 73 people participating in various golf games and contests.
Becky Ibarra won the Golden Bedpan Golf Ball Roll, LeAnn Maloney won the Longest Putt, Joe Wacker won Closest to the Pin, Pru Tetzloff won Women’s Longest Drive, Jordan Henry won Men’s Longest Drive and Duane Olenius won the On the Green for Half the Pot contest.
The Foundation awarded cash prizes respectively to Team Cerny, KNUJ and Team Fenske.
Raffle winners were Ruth Frederickson, Mike Goossen and Dean Olsen.
