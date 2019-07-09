Mankato Area Planning Organization seeks comment on transportation plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato and North Mankato Area Planning Organization is unveiling a draft of their Transportation Improvement Program.
The Transportation Improvement Program is required in the United States for metropolitan areas with a population greater than 50,000 people.
It’s a short-term plan of shovel-ready projects where budget is already allocated and ready to go.
Officials say their plan covers all the bases.
“So the TIP has to be multimodal in nature, so it’s got an emphasis on pedestrian, bicyclists, ADA or American with Disabilities Act accessibility, ramps, there’s transit elements. There’s street projects, intersection projects, highway projects, so it’s a comprehensive transportation document,” said Charles Androsky, transportation planner for the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization.
The planning group is seeking public comment at an open house on July 10 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Minnesota River Room at the Intergovernmental Center.
A draft of the Transportation Improvement Program along with a section for public comment on https://mnmapo.org/2020-2023tip/.
