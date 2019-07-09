MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension releases 2018 findings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A new report finds that murders decreased in Minnesota last year, but rapes increased.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released the 2018 crime report Monday.
The report says violent crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, human trafficking and aggravated assault, decreased by nearly 7 percentin 2018.
But rapes were up 9 percent in 2018.
Robberies and aggravated assault both declined.
Motor vehicle theft was up for the third consecutive year.
Burglary, theft and arson all declined, with arson numbers dropping to the lowest number since Minnesota started keeping track.
