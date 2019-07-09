6 people charged for solicitation of prostitution

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Six people have been charged as result of a prostitution sting conducted at a hotel in Nicollet County on May 3.
The individuals charged are Sarah Bauer, Nicholas Moser, Derek Morgan, Julie Bierman, Nicholas Kay and William Dunphy. Each were charged with solicitation of prostitution in a public place, which is a gross misdemeanor in Minnesota.
The sting was part of the “Minnesota girls are not for sale” campaign, which in total has resulted in the arrest of 116 area individuals.
Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Mankato Public Safety, New Ulm Police and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force all assisted with the investigation.
