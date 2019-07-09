The Refinery opens Mankato store

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s a new place to shop in downtown Mankato.
The Refinery opened its storefront this morning on South Front Street, between Pub 500 and Julee’s Jewelry.
It's the retail store's fourth location.
The Refinery started business in St. Peter nearly four years ago.
The store specializes in women's apparel, and has a wide range of clothing, shoes, accessories and décor.
Owner Ashleigh Molter says their goal is to appeal to women of all ages and lifestyles.
“We really try to make sure that all of our clothing and everything we have to offer caters to all women in all stages of life,” said Moelter
The Refinery Boutique is located at 520 South Front Street in downtown Mankato.
