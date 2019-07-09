The Refinery opens Mankato store

By Lauren Andrego | July 9, 2019 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 3:30 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s a new place to shop in downtown Mankato.

The Refinery opened its storefront this morning on South Front Street, between Pub 500 and Julee’s Jewelry.

Hey Mankato... we are ready for you! T-Minus 20 minutes until the doors open! The first 50 people through the door today get a special coupon from us to use at our Mankato location! 🛍🙌🏼 . . #shoptherefinerymn

Posted by The Refinery Boutique on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

It's the retail store's fourth location.

The Refinery started business in St. Peter nearly four years ago.

The store specializes in women's apparel, and has a wide range of clothing, shoes, accessories and décor.

Owner Ashleigh Molter says their goal is to appeal to women of all ages and lifestyles.

“We really try to make sure that all of our clothing and everything we have to offer caters to all women in all stages of life,” said Moelter

The Refinery is open Tuesdays through Sundays.
The Refinery is open Tuesdays through Sundays. (Source: Lauren Andrego)

The Refinery Boutique is located at 520 South Front Street in downtown Mankato.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.