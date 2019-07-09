The Village in Waterville: a multi-purpose space to serve those in need

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MaryAnn Eich joined KEYC News 12 This Morning with The Village in Waterville to talk about what the building is used for and how it hopes to give back to the community.
The nonprofit organization uses its building in Waterville as a food shelf, emergency disaster shelter, and community event or retreat center for area residents.
They’re also looking for donations and volunteers as they work to update their aging building. Click here for more information.
