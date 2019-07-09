An invitation to yoga on the roof of Mankato’s Profinium Place Tower

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Regus Office Space in the Profinium building is offering yoga on the roof on the 7th floor outside of the conference room.
Every Monday evening in July and August from 5:30 to 6:30, anyone interested is invited to yoga on the roof.
Participants bring their own mat and each session is $10.
“We are hoping that people will come and just take an hour out of their day to move together and relax and enjoy the view up here and get some fresh air. This is organized with the Profinium Building, Regus Office Space, so we’re all just working together,” said yoga instructor Danika Schweim.
More information and event notifications including possible cancellation can be found on their Facebook page: Office Space Mankato.
