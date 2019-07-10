Another work of art is coming to Reconciliation Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As one of his last requests, the family of Bud Lawrence, the key founder of Mankato’s powwow approached local sculptor Tom Miller to create moccasins to recognize the walk that the Native Americans were forced to take from Fort Ridgely to Fort Snelling in 1862.
“It’s going to go just north of the bison that’s actually carved downtown and we’re hoping to actually have it facing the direction that the walk happened up towards Fort Snelling so it will face north. It’s a very symbolic piece and a lot of people might not get the significance of it but a lot of them will and if not it’ll educate the people too on it," sculptor Tom Miller said.
The city of Mankato is helping to put the sculptures in, both should be completed by the end of next year.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.