The City of North Mankato, preserving history, sharing stories

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is beginning work on a documentary of the town’s people and their stories of the past, giving life to local history.
City employees invited North Mankato residents to the Brandt building to take a few steps back in time.
The city is gathering information through interviews and conversation about what the history of North Mankato means to them, and creating a video documentary about the town's past.
“We’re talking to residents that have lived here their whole lives, or a short while, anyone who has a memory of what North Mankato means to them, that’s what we want to capture and that’s what we want to include, really to pass on to the future residents of North Mankato and to celebrate what they’ve already done before us,” said city of North Mankato public information officer, Anna Meyer.
The City is setting up shop this Saturday on July 13 from 1 to 4 p.m.
A website will be launched as another outlet for citizens to share their stories.
