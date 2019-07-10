Former MSU softball star begins broadcasting career

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A former MSU softball player is a social media sensation that's currently a broadcaster for the National Pro Fastpitch league.
Sports Director Rob Clark has more about Cori Kennedy, who’s growing the game of softball one bat flip at a time.
“First and foremost, swing at every pitch, don’t care where it is, we’re here for a good time not a long time,” said Kennedy, NPF broadcaster.
Back in April, Cori Kennedy released a video on social media that now has over two million views. In that time, she’s become a softball icon with thousands of followers on Twitter, and fans from all over.
“I just showed up to the batting cages after practice, a lot of it is just stuff that comes off the top of my head. That’s kind of how my family is, my sense of humor has grown that way,” said Kennedy.
Now, Kennedy is giving her knowledge of the game back in a more serious tone as a color commentator for the NPF.
“From three aces the whole time, which makes it really tough as an offense to get going when you have pitchers of that caliber to get something going,” said Kennedy.
“I’m just trying to build my resume, get out there, I have a lot of doors open right now. I’m not sure where I’ll end up, but there is definitely opportunities,” said Kennedy.
Kennedy already boasts an impressive resume, if you recall, the former catcher won a national title back in 2017 with the Minnesota State University-Mankato Mavericks and started 194 games for the Mavs in her four year career batting .294 with 15 home runs and 96 RBI’s.
The recent graduate and multi–talented Kennedy has plenty of different options moving forward, but hopes to one day take her broadcasting career all the way to ‘The Show.’
“Dream job would be to get in the MLB somewhere. I would really like to, so hopefully using this as a profile builder, hopefully I can get into the MLB but we’ll see what happens,” said Kennedy.
“The game of softball, love it, love playing it, coaching it, broadcasting it, it’s given me so many amazing opportunities. Who would have thought MSU would win a national title, that I’d be famous off softball videos, that I’d be broadcasting. Just has opened a lot of doors for me and I’ve really appreciated everything the sport has given to me,” said Kennedy.
As for those goofy softball videos...
“Right there that’s outta here in any stadium, guaranteed dinger, so Cori Kennedy, nice knowing you,” said Kennedy.
More are on the way!
“People seem to like the softball spoof videos and my personality, so I’ll keep making videos if everybody likes them!” Kennedy added.
So keep an eye out for all those taters on social media.
“That’s a wrap, wrapski as we like to say,” said Kennedy.
