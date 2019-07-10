Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association seeks to use sales tax funding for new facility

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association, which has around 400 girls in the program, is seeking sales tax funding for a new facility.
They are hoping to move into one facility like Community Fields at Rosa Parks School.
They want a space devoted exclusively to fast pitch that they can depend on having every night.
The group, a non-profit that has operated in Mankato for 37 years, frequently operates games and practices on city-owned fields.
They also host tournaments.
They say a new facility would be safer than their current fields, which they say are unsafe for things like foul balls.
The association wasn’t able to give an exact amount of funding they are seeking, but they say they want something equivalent to what has been invested in baseball fields.
“Yeah, as you can see, some of the facilities are unsafe. They’re pieced together with tarps. And, it’s just time for a gender equitable investment," said Matt Mangulis, the vice president of the association.
