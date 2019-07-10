New ownership for Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The floral legacy of a longtime Mankato business lives on.
Outgoing owners of Hilltop Florist and Greenhouse announcing the sale of the business to Mankato residents Kevin and Deb Newman.
The current owners announced their retirement from the business after 43 years. They originally planned to close the shop at the end of the month.
But the transition to new ownership means business operations will continue without interruption.
Hilltop Florist and Greenhouse says its retirement sale has now turned into a celebration sale, with discounts being offered until the end of the month.
