Peppers snap Bandits 14-game winning streak
By Ally Dudgeon | July 9, 2019 at 10:48 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 10:58 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Aussie Peppers played host to the Chicago Bandits Tuesday night.

Kaia Parnaby tossed a complete game for the Peppers, striking out nine and allowing no earned runs.

“Coming against them is always fun, I got a win against them last year, it’s always fun to come back up against them after playing with them a couple years ago. Just to be able to work on some stuff that I struggled with, combat that, and play some familiar faces that I’m comfortable against,” Kaia Parnaby, Peppers pitcher said.

Aussie Peppers and Chicago Bandits are back in action Wednesday for a doubleheader starting at 5:00 p.m.

