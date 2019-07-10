Peppers snap Bandits 14-game winning streak

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Aussie Peppers played host to the Chicago Bandits Tuesday night.
Kaia Parnaby tossed a complete game for the Peppers, striking out nine and allowing no earned runs.
“Coming against them is always fun, I got a win against them last year, it’s always fun to come back up against them after playing with them a couple years ago. Just to be able to work on some stuff that I struggled with, combat that, and play some familiar faces that I’m comfortable against,” Kaia Parnaby, Peppers pitcher said.
Aussie Peppers and Chicago Bandits are back in action Wednesday for a doubleheader starting at 5:00 p.m.
