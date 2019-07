MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Deisy De Leon with ECHO Food Shelf joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about Pile It On for the ECHO Food Shelf at 11 a.m. on July 13. The Pile It On tradition started in 1993 and over the years has collected over 78,000 pounds of non-perishable items and over $50,000 in cash donations. Parade-goers are invited to bring non-perishable food items and cash donations.