11th Annual Blues on Belgrade is just around the corner

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jolinda Grabianowski with Business on Belgrade joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the 11th Annual Blues on Belgrade happening Saturday, July 27 from noon to 11 p.m. right on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato.
The Blues on Belgrade concert began in 2009 as the Belgrade Ave Blues and Jazz Festival on a small gravel parking lot behind the Circle Inn which is now the site of the Marigold building. This was the first event by Business on Belgrade and has become the biggest.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.