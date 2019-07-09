Zip Zap Ice Cream, serving smiles and sweets

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Zip Zap ice cream has been strolling around the North Mankato and Mankato area for years and it’s the sweet treat that wakes up more than just your taste buds.
You hear it before you can see it as the little truck comes with a sound system fit to fill a park with music.
Zip Zap Ice Cream has been strolling the North Mankato and Mankato area for years and was put in new hands in 2016 after the previous owner had sold the business.
“I decided I had seen it driving around at the North Mankato Fun Days and I was like, I want to own that truck, and it just worked out perfect and so in June 2016 I got it, and I’ve been running it ever since,” said owner of Zip Zap Ice Cream, Elaine Hardwick.
There isn’t a set route for the sweet treat mobile.
“I try to drive around and hit all the Mankato, North Mankato area neighborhoods and drive by parks every ten to 14 days; this summer’s been a little different because I’ve had a lot of events,” said Hardwick.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.