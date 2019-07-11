Easton church damaged in storm nearing completion

EASTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church has had a wild year, recovering from extensive damage caused by severe September storms last fall.
The storm damaged both the inside and outside of the church, most notably the tall steeple of the church.
Also damaged were windows, some siding, the roof and water damage even occurred inside.
Since the damage, the church has been using a church in Minnesota Lake for services.
“Minnesota Lake has been very gracious to allow us to move over there," said Deacon Gene Paul. “As a matter of fact, St. John the Baptist over there even had a fun raiser in the parish and the money came to this parish. It’s interesting, we’ve heard from many former parishioners from here than have been sending money to help us financially so it has been very very good,” Paul added.
The steeple will not be repaired this year.
Instead, the church committee will meet with engineers soon to learn what kind of steeple the newly formed structure can support.
