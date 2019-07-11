A ‘Giant’ birthday celebration

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - The celebrations are set to begin tomorrow for the Blue Earth Giant Days Festival.
This year the festivities are expected to be bigger than ever before with the celebration of the Giant's 40th Birthday.
“So far the reaction of the community with seeing the flyer has been a lot of excitement with the events we are bringing – we have some reptile shows coming, our sheriff’s office K9 unit is going to do a demonstration as well,” Executive Director Emily Lange said.
Most notably, the site's new Welcome Center will be open to the public.
“Previously to this year we had just a little red barn that wasn’t very big for souvenirs shops, we did not have any restrooms out here. Last summer we built our new welcome center which is straight behind us,” Lange said.
The center holds the housing chamber offices, souvenir shop, restrooms and the Giant Museum.
Lowell Steen and his wife Vicky have shared their collection, which started in 1985, to showcase what is now the Giant Museum.
The collection was first publicly displayed for 10 years in the Blue Earth fire hall.
With the ever–growing collection, the Steen's were ready for a bigger space.
“It’s one of the top–10 icons in the United States and a lot of people eat corn and beans and peas and that type of thing a lot of people eat and they know it’s an extremely good vegetable and they are loyal customers to it," Lowell said.
And there’s no limit to who can enjoy it, even our four–legged friends.
The festival begins Friday at 11 am and is set to conclude on Saturday.
