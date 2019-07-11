Gov. Tim Walz touring flood damage in Olmsted, Dodge Counties

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz went to southern Minnesota today to tour Olmsted and Dodge Counties, which were hit by recent heavy rains.
Both Counties saw about 5 inches of rain during a six-hour period back on June 28th, which has caused swelling on the Zumbro River and causing damage to public property and infrastructure. Also, more than 50 cows were swept away from their pasture in Olmsted County
Walz and his Homeland Security Emergency Management Director are assessing damage in both counties to determine if they qualify for state disaster assistance.
“For me, I’m very hands on. I want to see it and know so that I can go back and tell the story. And one of the things is, if you’re in a part of the state that didn’t get hit by this, why it impacts you - this is a highly productive agricultural area. There’s a lot of industry that happens here. We have economy being not just damaged here, but it flows into the rest of the state," says Walz.
Walz and Homeland Security Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly will assess the damage in both counties to determine if they qualify for state disaster assistance.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.