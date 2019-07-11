Government center opens doors to newest addition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County opened a new addition to its government center Thursday morning.
The 37,000 square foot building is the home to the majority of human services in the county, as well as the new licensing center.
It is a part of a larger renovation project that includes a recently completed parking ramp, and a portion of the government center that is being updated.
Blue Earth County Administrator Bob Meyer said those renovations should begin next week and wrap up by spring 2020.
“It really gives us a one–stop–shop for folks that are needing our services," said Meyer.
“When the other renovation is done, we’ll have other county departments in our combined buildings. It will really provide the community with one place to go and receive county services,” Meyer added.
There are detours to access certain parts of the building, due to construction.
