Infrastructure grants awarded to five greater Minnesota cities

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sleepy Eye and Hutchinson are among a handful of greater Minnesota cities awarded infrastructure grants.
The funds totaling $5.3 million between five cities were approved by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
Sleepy Eye was awarded $985,000 to assist with construction of streets, water, sanitary sewer and a railroad crossing for a new industrial park.
Hutchinson was awarded $353,000 to help with replacing a deteriorating roadway.
That road will create better access to Uponor, a business DEED says has committed $12.4 million to purchasing and remodeling a 237,000 square foot building. The new Uponor facility is expected to create 100 new jobs in five years.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.