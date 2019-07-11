Local craftsmen creates sculptures out of almost anything

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - What started as a hobby making jack-o-lanterns out of LP Tanks has turned into a full-fledged business, crafting unique pieces of art for anyone’s yard.
Keith Dorn is a local entrepreneur that wanted to find a hobby when his kids were old enough to leave the house.
Since he claims he’s no good at golf, Dorn started creating and welding pieces of scrap metals or objects together creating lawn art.
People started asking where they could buy, so he started to sell directly to consumer.
“The words people say to you are unbelievable," explained Owner of Dorn’s Designs Keith Dorn. "It’s overwhelming the kind words they say and it’s makes you very humble. It’s very cool.”
Dorn has been fortunate enough to be able to cut hours down to part-time at his job to focus on his business.
He goes to a handful of shows every year to sell his items, the rest is word of mouth.
If you would like to find out more about Dorn’s Designs, check out his Facebook can be found below.
