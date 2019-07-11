Michigan man sentenced in Mankato for stalking ex-girlfriend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Michigan man is sentenced to nearly four years in prison for repeatedly stalking his ex-girlfriend in Mankato.
Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Shawn Thomason devised a plan to digitally stalk, harm, and abduct his ex-girlfriend.
He drove to Mankato multiple times and surveilled the woman at her workplace.
Prosecutors say he attached GPS trackers to her vehicle and recorded her daily travels to and from her home.
He was arrested in December after he made contact with the woman.
He was sentenced Wednesday to 45 months in federal prison.
