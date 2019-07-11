Minnesota State System sees more funding for special scholarships

NORTH MANKATO Minn. (KEYC) - More funding from the 2019 legislative budget means more financial assistance for students in the Minnesota State system.
Faculty and staff gathered at South Central College Thursday morning to discuss the Minnesota State workforce development scholarships.
Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra spoke on the importance of tackling the workforce shortage in Minnesota, keeping young and skilled people in the community, and the seven million dollar increase in funding.
The scholarships are geared towards students pursuing programs for careers in high demand sectors.
The chancellor along with those in attendance expressed their satisfaction with the increase in scholarship funds.
“So with two million in the upcoming year, we will be able to offer 668 scholarships of $2.500 each," said Malhotra.
"And South Central will get 18 additional scholarships, so for a total of 26 scholarships.”
The schools will receive two million dollars for this year, and six million for the 2021 fiscal year, totaling to eight million dollars.
The success of this year’s additional funding is based off a previous pilot program that initially received one million dollars for the same purpose.
