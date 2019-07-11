Ries competes against former teammates

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Aussie Peppers of Minnesota and Chicago Bandits wrapped up a five-game series Thursday.
Earlier this week Sports Director Rob Clark had a chance to chat with Coley Ries, the Eagle Lake native that’s just one of the former Bandits on the Peppers.
“It’s sad sometimes, but it’s fun,” Coley Ries, Aussie Peppers pitcher, said.
Last year Coley Ries spent the season pitching for the Chicago Bandits in the National Pro Fastpitch.
Ries dominated in the circle for Chicago with a 1.83 earned run average to go along with a nice 6–0 record with one save in 38 plus innings pitched.
This offseason Ries was acquired by the Aussie Peppers of Minnesota bringing the former Mankato East star and Minnesota State University Maverick back home to the Mankato area for the summer.
This week the Peppers played host to the Bandits at Caswell Park where Ries squared off against her former team.
“It’s kind of a bitter sweet feeling facing them. I mean it was weird the first day of lineups and seeing old teammates. That’s this league, people play in different leagues, learn different cultures and make more friends,” Ries said.
Ries suited up for Chicago at Caswell Park last year in the NPF diamond duel against Beijing and even though Ries is wearing a different uniform this time out the right–hander wasted no time making her presence known in the circle with three strikeouts in the seventh inning on Monday night.
“It did feel really good. I love the Bandits, I love all of the girls on it, but it always feels good to go up against a past team and know that you can throw your stuff,” Ries said.
Next up, Ries and the Peppers will hit the road for a series at Cleveland starting on Saturday.
