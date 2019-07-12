Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office holds second annual youth fishing event

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office held their second annual youth fishing event, Friday.
The event at Madison Lake was an office effort to increase community engagement and work with youth in the area.
Kids who went got a fishing pole and tackle and were then paired up with staff members who helped them fish.
“To try to get more community engagement, work with some of the youth in the area and just get out and do something together," said Captain Paul Barta.
The fishing event is held once a year.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said they are open to ideas on events similar to this one.
