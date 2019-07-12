City of Mankato invites residents to register to host a Night to Unite event

Night to Unite set for Tuesday, August 27, 2019

By KEYC Online Staff | July 12, 2019 at 10:50 AM CDT - Updated July 12 at 10:50 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato would like to invite residents to register online to host a neighborhood gathering for Mankato’s annual Night to Unite. the event is 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 27.

Those interested may register at https://www.mankatomn.gov/city-services-a-z/city-services-n-z/night-to-unite

Night to Unite is held annually on the last Tuesday of August so students from local universities can participate. The event aims to bring neighborhoods together, and raise crime prevention awareness, build community relationships, and engage with city service staff to improve the community.

For more information contact City of Mankato staff at 311@mankatomn.gov or 507-387-8600.

