Local teen gets to warm up with drum corps one year after playing with them in parade

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fun Days Parade is Saturday, and for one 16 year-old, the parade means more than what meets the eye.
Wren Eccles is just like any other kid with a passion for drums.
He’s been playing them since he was a young kid.
“He was born at 22 weeks and six days, because of the medical needs that happened in the hospital, he is deaf, hard of hearing, though he compensates very well on that one," said his mother, Erin Eccles.
Wren often brings a drum pad to parades.
Last year at the North Mankato Fun Days Parade, he got the chance to be a part of the show when a band called Groove Inc. pulled him out of the crowd and into their performance.
“As he was drumming the entire group then came and surrounded him and began drumming with him, and they played, probably, I don’t know, 30 seconds, at least," Eccles said.
The band eventually gifted Wren a set of drums, and this year, they’re giving Wren the chance to join their warm-ups.
Eccles said being a part of last years’ parade and tomorrow morning’s warm-up means the world to her son.
“To have random acts of kindness and random people in his life has been filled with people who kind of just pour into him for no other reason than just having a kind heart," she said.
The North Mankato Fun Days Parade starts Saturday at 11:00 a.m. by Spring Lake Park.
For more details, visit the North Mankato Fun Days website.
