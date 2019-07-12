Department of Commerce Deputy Commissioner presents on Minnesota’s clean energy goals

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Deputy Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Commerce for the Division of Energy Resources Joseph Sullivan was in town today presenting on Walz/Flanagan's plan to 100% clean energy.
Sullivan, a Mankato native, says the proposal builds on what Minnesota has done over the last three decades.
There are many parts to the proposal, which first appeared in this year's legislative session, but the main objective is to get to 100% clean energy in the next 30 years.
Sullivan is encouraged the groundwork was laid this legislative session as the proposal is gaining bipartisan support.
"It's about decarbonizing and leading on keeping Minnesota a leader in decarbonizing so we address the climate crisis. That is absolutely critical. That's why we have proposed a really bold and ambitious 100% carbon free standard by 2050."
Sullivan says that lofty goal is attainable considering the trajectory we have been on for decades.
"Just 20–years–ago, this was a system that was primarily coal and nuclear power. Today, it is a system where renewables are the second largest source of electric energy on our system."
Sullivan says renewable energy should prove to be cheaper as well.
Right now, wind energy is the lowest cost on the system. Wind energy costs around $20/megawatt hour while coal and nuclear energy is double to triple that.
